Vikas Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore, up 241.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore in March 2022 up 241.33% from Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.98 crore in March 2022 up 680.51% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2022 up 172.68% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.56% returns over the last 6 months and 61.67% over the last 12 months.