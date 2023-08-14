English
    Vikas Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.89 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.89 crore in June 2023 up 7.26% from Rs. 92.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2023 up 365.07% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2023 up 318.77% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022.

    Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

    Vikas Life shares closed at 3.11 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.77% returns over the last 6 months and -37.55% over the last 12 months.

    Vikas Lifecare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.89118.1092.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.89118.1092.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.0618.505.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods90.2193.0285.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.791.61-4.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.58-0.711.30
    Depreciation0.870.660.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.174.372.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.790.640.63
    Other Income11.62-31.832.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.41-31.192.73
    Interest0.501.210.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.91-32.402.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.91-32.402.44
    Tax1.22-5.54-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.70-26.862.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.70-26.862.62
    Minority Interest0.35-0.07-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.040.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.05-26.882.59
    Equity Share Capital143.91143.91122.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----92.56
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.190.23
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.190.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.190.23
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.190.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

