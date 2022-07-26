 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vikas Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, up 282.5% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in June 2022 up 282.5% from Rs. 24.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022 up 677.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 up 72.22% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 5.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Lifecare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.20 102.59 24.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.20 102.59 24.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.55 29.98 3.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.80 61.55 20.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.63 6.75 -1.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 0.91 0.19
Depreciation 0.68 0.82 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.87 1.26 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 1.33 0.54
Other Income 2.11 30.79 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.73 32.12 1.77
Interest 0.29 0.45 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.44 31.67 0.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.44 31.67 0.45
Tax -0.18 8.53 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.62 23.14 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.62 23.14 0.33
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.25 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.09 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.59 22.98 0.33
Equity Share Capital 122.71 109.78 92.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 92.56 -- 18.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.25 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.25 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.25 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.25 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
