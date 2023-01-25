English
    Vikas Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.94 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:Net Sales at Rs 133.94 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 106.74 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 up 108.84% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.
    Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.Vikas Life shares closed at 4.45 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -41.06% over the last 12 months.
    Vikas Lifecare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.94131.81106.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.94131.81106.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.88-3.095.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.10124.62103.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.723.65-4.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.290.820.40
    Depreciation1.220.450.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.381.234.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.364.13-3.24
    Other Income0.631.237.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.995.364.13
    Interest0.520.280.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.485.083.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.485.083.88
    Tax-2.712.581.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.192.502.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.192.502.88
    Minority Interest-0.30-0.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.04-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.892.352.82
    Equity Share Capital133.12133.1299.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves308.42173.2846.68
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.020.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.020.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited