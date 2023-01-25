Vikas Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.94 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:Net Sales at Rs 133.94 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 106.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 up 108.84% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.
Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|Vikas Life shares closed at 4.45 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -41.06% over the last 12 months.
|Vikas Lifecare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.94
|131.81
|106.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.94
|131.81
|106.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.88
|-3.09
|5.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|103.10
|124.62
|103.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.72
|3.65
|-4.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.29
|0.82
|0.40
|Depreciation
|1.22
|0.45
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|1.23
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.36
|4.13
|-3.24
|Other Income
|0.63
|1.23
|7.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.99
|5.36
|4.13
|Interest
|0.52
|0.28
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.48
|5.08
|3.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.48
|5.08
|3.88
|Tax
|-2.71
|2.58
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.19
|2.50
|2.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.19
|2.50
|2.88
|Minority Interest
|-0.30
|-0.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.89
|2.35
|2.82
|Equity Share Capital
|133.12
|133.12
|99.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|308.42
|173.28
|46.68
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited