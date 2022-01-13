MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vikas Life Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore, up 1031.99% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore in December 2021 up 1031.99% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021 up 4160.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021 up 237.3% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2020.

Close

Vikas Life shares closed at 5.80 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.25% returns over the last 6 months and 19.83% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Lifecare
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations106.7467.499.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations106.7467.499.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.719.436.26
Purchase of Traded Goods103.4959.76--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.30-3.552.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.400.390.18
Depreciation0.120.360.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.582.182.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.24-1.09-2.64
Other Income7.374.283.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.133.191.12
Interest0.250.121.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.883.060.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.883.060.10
Tax1.000.500.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.882.560.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.882.560.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06-0.06--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.822.500.07
Equity Share Capital99.9792.8966.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves46.6843.8626.34
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.03-0.21
Diluted EPS0.030.03-0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.03-0.21
Diluted EPS0.030.03-0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vikas Life #Vikas Lifecare
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.