Vikas Ecotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.33 crore, up 81.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.33 crore in September 2022 up 81.59% from Rs. 73.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2022 up 446.73% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2022 up 2.84% from Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2021.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 3.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.62% returns over the last 6 months and 61.90% over the last 12 months.