Vikas Ecotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.69 crore, up 390.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.69 crore in June 2022 up 390.11% from Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 up 137.22% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2022 up 246.58% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 3.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)