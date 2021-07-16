Vikas Ecotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 142.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in June 2021 up 142.32% from Rs. 7.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021 up 25.67% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021 up 404.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 1.90 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.