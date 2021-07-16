Vikas Ecotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 142.32% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Ecotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in June 2021 up 142.32% from Rs. 7.47 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021 up 25.67% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021 up 404.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.
Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 1.90 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.
|Vikas Ecotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.10
|36.74
|7.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.10
|36.74
|7.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.84
|37.46
|6.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.26
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.90
|1.08
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|3.25
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-5.31
|-1.57
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.82
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|-4.50
|-1.43
|Interest
|4.48
|5.59
|3.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-10.09
|-5.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.92
|-10.09
|-5.29
|Tax
|0.01
|0.84
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.93
|-10.92
|-5.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.93
|-10.92
|-5.29
|Equity Share Capital
|27.99
|27.99
|27.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|96.86
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.39
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited