English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vikas Ecotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.32 crore, up 47.9% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Ecotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.32 crore in December 2022 up 47.9% from Rs. 75.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.

    Vikas Ecotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.32134.3375.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.32134.3375.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.8482.3536.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.6039.2127.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.72----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.610.60
    Depreciation0.960.860.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.915.501.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.675.797.85
    Other Income0.820.600.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.496.398.28
    Interest2.642.724.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.853.673.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.853.673.82
    Tax0.110.130.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.743.543.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.743.543.43
    Equity Share Capital94.6894.6879.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----122.70
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.050.04
    Diluted EPS0.030.050.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.050.04
    Diluted EPS0.030.050.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited