Vikas Ecotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore, up 165.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore in December 2021 up 165.03% from Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021 up 22308.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021 up 71.72% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2020.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 4.65 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.74% returns over the last 6 months and 93.75% over the last 12 months.