Vikas EcoTec RE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.20 crore, up 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.20 crore in March 2023 up 2.91% from Rs. 55.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 down 5.35% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2022.

Vikas EcoTec RE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in March 2022.

Vikas EcoTec RE shares closed at 0.25 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)