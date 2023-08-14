English
    Vikas EcoTec RE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.52 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas EcoTech RE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.52 crore in June 2023 down 23.14% from Rs. 48.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 223.7% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 92.73% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022.

    Vikas EcoTec RE shares closed at 0.25 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)

    Vikas EcoTech RE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5257.2048.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5257.2048.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.3042.8338.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.48-1.96-1.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.531.21
    Depreciation0.610.620.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.088.997.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.355.193.37
    Other Income0.030.030.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.325.223.45
    Interest0.960.371.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.284.852.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.284.852.09
    Tax-0.031.301.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.253.551.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.253.551.01
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.363.851.10
    Diluted EPS-1.363.851.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.363.851.10
    Diluted EPS-1.363.851.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

