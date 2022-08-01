Vikas EcoTec RE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.82 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.82 crore in June 2022 down 15.34% from Rs. 57.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022 down 20.77% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022 up 45.09% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

Vikas EcoTec RE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2021.

Vikas EcoTec RE shares closed at 0.25 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)