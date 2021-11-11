Viji Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2021 down 15.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 56.28% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

Viji Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Viji Finance shares closed at 2.30 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.05% returns over the last 6 months and 360.00% over the last 12 months.