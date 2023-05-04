Viji Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 41% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.46 0.34 0.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.46 0.34 0.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.42 0.09 0.11 Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.12 0.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.05 0.06 Other Income -- -- 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.05 0.11 Interest 0.04 0.08 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -0.03 0.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.17 -0.03 0.08 Tax -0.04 0.00 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.02 0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.02 0.06 Equity Share Capital 8.25 8.25 8.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited