    Viji Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 41% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viji Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 321.66% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.Viji Finance shares closed at 2.11 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.60% returns over the last 6 months and -48.03% over the last 12 months.
    Viji Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.340.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.460.340.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.090.11
    Depreciation0.090.090.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.120.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.050.06
    Other Income----0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.050.11
    Interest0.040.080.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.030.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.030.08
    Tax-0.040.000.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.020.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.020.06
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am