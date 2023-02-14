 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viji Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 13.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viji Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 13.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 136.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Viji Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.34 0.70 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.34 0.70 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.05 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.48 0.11
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.48 0.11
Interest 0.08 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.44 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.44 0.09
Tax 0.00 0.12 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.32 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.32 0.07
Equity Share Capital 8.25 8.25 8.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited