Viji Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 13.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 13.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 136.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.