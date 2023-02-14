English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Viji Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 13.55% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viji Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 13.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 136.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Viji Finance shares closed at 2.79 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.22% over the last 12 months.

    Viji Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.700.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.700.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.09
    Depreciation0.090.090.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.050.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.480.11
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.480.11
    Interest0.080.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.440.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.440.09
    Tax0.000.120.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.320.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.320.07
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.040.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.040.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.040.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.040.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Viji Finance
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 am