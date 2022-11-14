Viji Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 144.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 144.02% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 603.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 522.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Viji Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Viji Finance shares closed at 2.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.13% returns over the last 6 months and 21.74% over the last 12 months.