Viji Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 324.31% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Viji Finance shares closed at 2.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.85% over the last 12 months.