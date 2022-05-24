Viji Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 679.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 679.28% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 36.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Viji Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Viji Finance shares closed at 3.30 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 200.00% over the last 12 months.