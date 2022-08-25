Viji Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 97.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 97.27% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 48.61% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 up 95.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Viji Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Viji Finance shares closed at 2.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 72.73% over the last 12 months.