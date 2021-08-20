Viji Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 23.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2021 down 23.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 0.19% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Viji Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Viji Finance shares closed at 1.75 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.