Viji Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 36.93% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 52.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Viji Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Viji Finance shares closed at 3.35 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 103.03% returns over the last 6 months and 378.57% over the last 12 months.