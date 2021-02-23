Viji Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 1.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 1.29% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 488.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Viji Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Viji Finance shares closed at 0.70 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.27% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.