Vijaya Diagnost Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.50 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.50 crore in September 2021 down 0.93% from Rs. 110.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.33 crore in September 2021 up 5.01% from Rs. 26.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.41 crore in September 2021 up 1.25% from Rs. 52.75 crore in September 2020.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2020.

Close

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 570.00 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations109.50119.33
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations109.50119.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.2420.52
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost16.5915.66
Depreciation12.3411.79
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses27.4127.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9243.56
Other Income3.163.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0746.81
Interest3.903.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.1742.90
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax37.1742.90
Tax9.8510.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3332.28
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3332.28
Equity Share Capital10.2010.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.683.17
Diluted EPS2.683.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.683.17
Diluted EPS2.683.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

