Vijaya Diagnost Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.74 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.74 crore in March 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 109.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.47 crore in March 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 395.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.74 108.31 109.24
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.26
Total Income From Operations 113.74 108.31 109.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.47 15.72 -39.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.71 17.72 14.75
Depreciation 15.14 12.87 12.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.50 27.68 80.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.92 34.32 41.49
Other Income 3.31 3.20 3.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.23 37.52 44.95
Interest 4.30 4.14 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.93 33.38 41.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.93 33.38 41.59
Tax 7.46 8.35 10.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.47 25.03 30.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.47 25.03 30.86
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 4.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 356.02
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.45 6.81
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.44 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.45 6.81
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.44 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 02:02 pm
