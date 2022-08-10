English
    Vijaya Diagnost Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore, down 14.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore in June 2022 down 14.52% from Rs. 119.33 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.21 crore in June 2022 down 46.69% from Rs. 32.28 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.15 crore in June 2022 down 28.07% from Rs. 58.60 crore in June 2021.

    Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2021.

    Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 369.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.93% returns over the last 6 months

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.01113.74119.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.01113.74119.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.6917.4720.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9718.7115.66
    Depreciation14.0715.1411.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1330.5027.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1531.9243.56
    Other Income2.933.313.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0835.2346.81
    Interest4.744.303.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.3430.9342.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.3430.9342.90
    Tax6.147.4610.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2123.4732.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2123.4732.28
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.692.303.17
    Diluted EPS1.682.293.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.692.303.17
    Diluted EPS1.682.293.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
