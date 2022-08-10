Vijaya Diagnost Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore, down 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.01 crore in June 2022 down 14.52% from Rs. 119.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.21 crore in June 2022 down 46.69% from Rs. 32.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.15 crore in June 2022 down 28.07% from Rs. 58.60 crore in June 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 369.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.93% returns over the last 6 months