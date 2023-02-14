Vijaya Diagnost Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 108.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2022 down 35.43% from Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 50.39 crore in December 2021.