Vijaya Diagnost Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 108.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2022 down 35.43% from Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 50.39 crore in December 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 420.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.