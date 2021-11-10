Vijaya Diagnost Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.71 crore, down 0.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.71 crore in September 2021 down 0.39% from Rs. 113.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.71 crore in September 2021 up 4.88% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.31 crore in September 2021 up 1.23% from Rs. 53.65 crore in September 2020.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.59 in September 2020.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 570.00 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)