Vijaya Diagnost Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.20 crore, up 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.20 crore in March 2022 up 3.74% from Rs. 112.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022 down 24.52% from Rs. 31.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.05 crore in March 2022 down 12.93% from Rs. 58.63 crore in March 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 395.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)