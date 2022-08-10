 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vijaya Diagnost Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.36 crore, down 14.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.36 crore in June 2022 down 14.94% from Rs. 122.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2022 down 47.07% from Rs. 32.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.67 crore in June 2022 down 29.05% from Rs. 60.14 crore in June 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.23 in June 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 369.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.93% returns over the last 6 months

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.36 116.20 122.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.36 116.20 122.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.03 17.88 21.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.48 19.20 16.15
Depreciation 14.18 15.28 11.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.96 31.27 28.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.72 32.58 44.93
Other Income 2.77 3.19 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.49 35.77 48.22
Interest 4.77 4.34 4.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.72 31.43 44.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.72 31.43 44.22
Tax 6.16 7.55 10.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.56 23.88 33.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.56 23.88 33.33
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.17 -0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.45 23.71 32.97
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 2.33 3.23
Diluted EPS 1.70 2.31 3.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 2.33 3.27
Diluted EPS 1.70 2.31 3.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital &amp; Healthcare Services #Results #Vijaya Diagnost #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.