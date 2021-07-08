Vijay Textiles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in March 2021 down 15.64% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021 down 31.61% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021 down 200% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020.
Vijay Textiles shares closed at 40.10 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and 125.28% over the last 12 months.
|Vijay Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.07
|7.29
|9.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.07
|7.29
|9.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.39
|1.70
|0.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.28
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.13
|2.66
|6.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.98
|1.50
|1.97
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.61
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.92
|2.40
|3.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.15
|-2.86
|-4.26
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.13
|-2.83
|-4.22
|Interest
|3.31
|4.48
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.44
|-7.31
|-5.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.44
|-7.31
|-5.17
|Tax
|-3.48
|-2.96
|1.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.97
|-4.35
|-6.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.97
|-4.35
|-6.81
|Equity Share Capital
|18.31
|18.31
|15.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.86
|-2.38
|-4.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.86
|-2.38
|-3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.86
|-2.38
|-4.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.86
|-2.38
|-3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited