Vijay Textiles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in March 2021 down 15.64% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021 down 31.61% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021 down 200% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 40.10 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and 125.28% over the last 12 months.