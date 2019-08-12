Vijay Textiles Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.70 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.70 crore in June 2019 down 14.43% from Rs. 25.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019 down 271.46% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2019 up 7.79% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2018.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 27.45 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.26% returns over the last 6 months and -45.86% over the last 12 months.