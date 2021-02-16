Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, down 49.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in December 2020 down 49.13% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2020 down 2321.38% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020 down 116.53% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2019.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 36.40 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)