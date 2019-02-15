Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.80 crore, up 60.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.80 crore in December 2018 up 60.55% from Rs. 19.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2018 up 68.16% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2018 down 11.96% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2017.

Vijay Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2017.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 31.60 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.23% returns over the last 6 months and -42.60% over the last 12 months.