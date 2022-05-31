 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Solvex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 819.99 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

Net Sales at Rs 819.99 crore in March 2022 up 47.36% from Rs. 556.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in March 2022 down 25.35% from Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.17 crore in March 2022 down 22.1% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2021.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 62.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 84.38 in March 2021.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 1,863.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Vijay Solvex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 819.99 614.36 556.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 819.99 614.36 556.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 558.23 411.43 358.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 223.77 148.22 150.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.63 25.82 -6.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.79 5.10 4.43
Depreciation 0.60 0.58 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.86 19.43 11.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.37 3.80 36.94
Other Income 1.20 1.57 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.57 5.37 38.10
Interest 2.17 0.38 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.40 4.99 36.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.40 4.99 36.79
Tax 7.23 1.44 9.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.16 3.55 27.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.16 3.55 27.01
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.99 11.09 84.38
Diluted EPS 62.99 11.09 84.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.99 11.09 84.38
Diluted EPS 62.99 11.09 84.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:17 pm
