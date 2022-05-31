Vijay Solvex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 819.99 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 819.99 crore in March 2022 up 47.36% from Rs. 556.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in March 2022 down 25.35% from Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.17 crore in March 2022 down 22.1% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2021.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 62.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 84.38 in March 2021.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 1,863.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)