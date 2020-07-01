App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Solvex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore in March 2020 up 5.66% from Rs. 331.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020 up 4.03% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.74 crore in March 2020 up 45.09% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2019.

Vijay Solvex EPS has increased to Rs. 19.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.12 in March 2019.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 365.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)

Vijay Solvex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations350.43405.41331.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations350.43405.41331.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials209.83318.96248.39
Purchase of Traded Goods100.3853.2351.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.59-2.57-1.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.594.793.99
Depreciation0.870.400.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.3521.9719.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.828.638.45
Other Income0.050.610.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.879.258.94
Interest4.190.74-0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.688.519.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.688.519.16
Tax2.312.143.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.376.376.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.376.376.12
Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.8919.8919.12
Diluted EPS19.8919.8919.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.8919.8919.12
Diluted EPS19.8919.8919.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results #Vijay Solvex

