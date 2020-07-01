Vijay Solvex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore in March 2020 up 5.66% from Rs. 331.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020 up 4.03% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.74 crore in March 2020 up 45.09% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2019.

Vijay Solvex EPS has increased to Rs. 19.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.12 in March 2019.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 365.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)