Vijay Solvex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 331.66 crore, up 20.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.66 crore in March 2019 up 20.36% from Rs. 275.56 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019 up 140.17% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2019 up 53.48% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2018.

Vijay Solvex EPS has increased to Rs. 19.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.96 in March 2018.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 208.05 on May 14, 2019 (BSE)