Vijay Solvex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.64 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.64 crore in June 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 653.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022 down 68.59% from Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022 down 52.66% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2021.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 38.17 in June 2021.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 1,357.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.02% returns over the last 6 months and -71.99% over the last 12 months.