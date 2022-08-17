 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Solvex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.64 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

Net Sales at Rs 657.64 crore in June 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 653.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022 down 68.59% from Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022 down 52.66% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2021.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 38.17 in June 2021.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 1,357.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.02% returns over the last 6 months and -71.99% over the last 12 months.

Vijay Solvex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 657.64 819.99 653.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 657.64 819.99 653.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 555.04 558.23 424.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.27 223.77 169.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.90 -19.63 16.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.81 4.79 4.21
Depreciation 0.61 0.60 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.64 23.86 21.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.37 28.37 16.86
Other Income 0.28 1.20 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 29.57 16.89
Interest 2.46 2.17 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.20 27.40 16.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.20 27.40 16.29
Tax 1.36 7.23 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.84 20.16 12.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.84 20.16 12.22
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.99 62.99 38.17
Diluted EPS 11.99 62.99 38.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.99 62.99 38.17
Diluted EPS 11.99 62.99 38.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

