Vijay Solvex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.17 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.17 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 614.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 83.73% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.