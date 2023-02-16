English
    Vijay Solvex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.17 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 566.17 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 614.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 83.73% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

    Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.09 in December 2021.

    Vijay Solvex shares closed at 832.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.65% returns over the last 6 months and -58.04% over the last 12 months.

    Vijay Solvex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations566.17585.60614.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations566.17585.60614.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials474.59373.70411.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods142.48164.59148.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-83.879.7225.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.474.925.10
    Depreciation0.630.620.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1625.2419.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.716.813.80
    Other Income0.225.341.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.9312.155.37
    Interest-0.021.920.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.9410.234.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.9410.234.99
    Tax0.362.671.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.587.563.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.587.563.55
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8023.6211.09
    Diluted EPS1.8023.6211.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8023.6211.09
    Diluted EPS1.8023.6211.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm