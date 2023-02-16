Vijay Solvex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.17 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.17 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 614.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 83.73% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.09 in December 2021.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 832.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.65% returns over the last 6 months and -58.04% over the last 12 months.