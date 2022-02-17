English
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don't miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    Vijay Solvex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 614.36 crore, up 3.52% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 614.36 crore in December 2021 up 3.52% from Rs. 593.49 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021 down 77.92% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021 down 69.92% from Rs. 19.78 crore in December 2020.

    Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 50.23 in December 2020.

    Vijay Solvex shares closed at 1,885.85 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.09% returns over the last 6 months and 146.52% over the last 12 months.

    Vijay Solvex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations614.36627.22593.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations614.36627.22593.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials411.43500.81356.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods148.2297.94209.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.82-16.98-18.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.104.804.82
    Depreciation0.580.590.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4319.7521.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8020.3118.81
    Other Income1.575.120.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.3725.4419.26
    Interest0.381.18-2.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.9924.2621.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.9924.2621.49
    Tax1.446.055.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.5518.2116.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.5518.2116.08
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0956.8750.23
    Diluted EPS11.0956.8750.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0956.8750.23
    Diluted EPS11.0956.8750.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2022 11:55 am

