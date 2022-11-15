 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Solvex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.60 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

Net Sales at Rs 585.60 crore in September 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 627.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.00 crore in September 2022 down 56.87% from Rs. 18.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 26.03 crore in September 2021.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.93 in September 2021.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 887.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.96% returns over the last 6 months and -59.87% over the last 12 months.

Vijay Solvex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 585.60 657.64 627.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 585.60 657.64 627.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 373.70 555.04 500.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 164.59 50.27 97.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.72 5.90 -16.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.92 4.81 4.80
Depreciation 0.62 0.61 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.24 33.64 19.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.81 7.37 20.31
Other Income 5.34 0.28 5.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.15 7.65 25.44
Interest 1.92 2.46 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.23 5.20 24.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.23 5.20 24.26
Tax 2.67 1.36 6.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.56 3.84 18.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.56 3.84 18.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.44 0.97 0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.00 4.81 18.55
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.99 15.03 57.93
Diluted EPS 24.99 15.03 57.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.99 15.03 57.93
Diluted EPS 24.99 15.03 57.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results #Vijay Solvex
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am