    Vijay Solvex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.60 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 585.60 crore in September 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 627.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.00 crore in September 2022 down 56.87% from Rs. 18.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 26.03 crore in September 2021.

    Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.93 in September 2021.

    Vijay Solvex shares closed at 887.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.96% returns over the last 6 months and -59.87% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations585.60657.64627.22
    Total Income From Operations585.60657.64627.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials373.70555.04500.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods164.5950.2797.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.725.90-16.98
    Employees Cost4.924.814.80
    Depreciation0.620.610.59
    Other Expenses25.2433.6419.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.817.3720.31
    Other Income5.340.285.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.157.6525.44
    Interest1.922.461.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.235.2024.26
    P/L Before Tax10.235.2024.26
    Tax2.671.366.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.563.8418.21
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.563.8418.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.440.970.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.004.8118.55
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.9915.0357.93
    Diluted EPS24.9915.0357.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.9915.0357.93
    Diluted EPS24.9915.0357.93
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am