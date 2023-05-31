English
    Vijay Solvex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 620.72 crore, down 24.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 620.72 crore in March 2023 down 24.3% from Rs. 819.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 down 86.27% from Rs. 20.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 down 85.25% from Rs. 30.17 crore in March 2022.

    Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 63.63 in March 2022.

    Vijay Solvex shares closed at 830.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.48% returns over the last 6 months and -56.72% over the last 12 months.

    Vijay Solvex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations620.72566.17819.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations620.72566.17819.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials467.53474.59558.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.43142.48223.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks85.72-83.87-19.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.995.474.79
    Depreciation0.630.630.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.9126.1623.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.520.7128.37
    Other Income0.300.221.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.820.9329.57
    Interest-0.13-0.022.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.950.9427.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.950.9427.40
    Tax0.900.367.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.050.5820.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.050.5820.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.260.820.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.801.4020.37
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.744.3763.63
    Diluted EPS8.744.3763.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.744.3763.63
    Diluted EPS8.744.3763.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

