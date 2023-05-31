Vijay Solvex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 620.72 crore, down 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.72 crore in March 2023 down 24.3% from Rs. 819.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 down 86.27% from Rs. 20.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 down 85.25% from Rs. 30.17 crore in March 2022.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 63.63 in March 2022.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 830.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.48% returns over the last 6 months and -56.72% over the last 12 months.