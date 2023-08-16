English
    Vijay Solvex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.33 crore, down 33.8% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijay Solvex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 435.33 crore in June 2023 down 33.8% from Rs. 657.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 65.74% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 69.25% from Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022.

    Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.03 in June 2022.

    Vijay Solvex shares closed at 841.15 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -40.46% over the last 12 months.

    Vijay Solvex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations435.33620.72657.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations435.33620.72657.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials400.51467.53555.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.5527.4350.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.1385.725.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.204.994.81
    Depreciation0.560.630.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.7030.9133.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.943.527.37
    Other Income1.050.300.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.983.827.65
    Interest0.00-0.132.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.983.955.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.983.955.20
    Tax0.550.901.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.443.053.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.443.053.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.21-0.260.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.652.804.81
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.158.7415.03
    Diluted EPS5.158.7415.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.158.7415.03
    Diluted EPS5.158.7415.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

