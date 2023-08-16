Vijay Solvex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.33 crore, down 33.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.33 crore in June 2023 down 33.8% from Rs. 657.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 65.74% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 69.25% from Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.03 in June 2022.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 841.15 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -40.46% over the last 12 months.