Vijay Solvex Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 614.36 crore, up 3.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.36 crore in December 2021 up 3.52% from Rs. 593.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2021 down 76.59% from Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021 down 69.92% from Rs. 19.78 crore in December 2020.

Vijay Solvex EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 53.78 in December 2020.

Vijay Solvex shares closed at 2,089.55 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 186.79% over the last 12 months.