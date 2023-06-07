VIDLI Rest. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, up 229.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in March 2023 up 229.54% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 48.18% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

VIDLI Rest. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

VIDLI Rest. shares closed at 47.22 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and 63.67% over the last 12 months.